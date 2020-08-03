subscribe to newsletter
03 August 2020, Monday
Politics 2020-08-04T04:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Categorizes 127 Countries As COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, adaptive quarantine.

The Ministry of Health has categorized 127 countries as "red zones" in terms of spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This was announced in a statement on the ministry's website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the list of countries in the “red zone,” where the number of active COVID-19 coronavirus cases exceeds 55 per 100,000 population, included the United States, Israel, Brazil, Montenegro, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Romania, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Canada, Belgium, Austria , Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Iceland, Norway, and Finland as of July 31.

The list of countries in the “green zone” includes Sweden, Portugal, Croatia, Belarus, Turkey, Britain, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Ireland, and Thailand.

In Ukraine, the number of active COVID-19 coronavirus in the past 14 days is 33.02 per 100,000 population and the rate of increase is 20.1%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, new criteria for categorizing countries into the "red" and "green" coronavirus zones were introduced on August 1.

The "red zone" consists of countries in which the number of new COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days exceeds the number of cases in Ukraine or those in which the rate of increase in the number of cases in the past 14 days is higher than 30% compared with the previous 14 days.

