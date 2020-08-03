SSU Opens ‘Terrorist Attack’ Case Over Threat To Blow Up Leonardo Business Center In Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened a "terrorist attack" case against a man suspected to threatening to blow up the Leonardo business center in Kyiv.

Nadiia Maksymets, the spokesperson for the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Criminal proceedings have been launched under Article 258 of the Criminal Code (terrorist act) in connection with the report that a terrorist attack is being planned on the premises of a bank in downtown Kyiv," she said.

According to her, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office is providing procedural guidance in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has detained a man suspected of threatening to blow up the Leonardo business center and take hostages.

According to reports, the man demanded an address to the mass media and a live television broadcast.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko, the man is a citizen of Uzbekistan.