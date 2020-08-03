subscribe to newsletter
  SSU Detains Karimov Who Threatened With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv
03 August 2020, Monday, 18:11 26
SSU Detains Karimov Who Threatened With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
detention, Security Service of Ukraine, explosion, Universal Bank, SSU, terrorist, Sukhrab Karimov, Karimov, Kyiv terrorist

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained Sukhrab Karimov, who threatened with explosion at Universal Bank in Kyiv.

Deputy Head for Reforming the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Pun said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The operation was successful, the attacker was detained," he said.

Pun noted that the operation was carried out by the SSU in cooperation with the National Police.

"According to preliminary information, the attacker had a large sports bag and a briefcase, and from the briefcase there was some kind of incomprehensible wire tied to his leg," he said.

Earlier, the police reported that the man had a bomb in his backpack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the man threatened with explosion at Universal Bank JSC (Shevchenkivskyi district, premises of the Leonardo business center) in Kyiv.

It was also reported that he requires media and live broadcast.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Heraschenko wrote that the man is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Klitschko's Electoral Rating Up 3 Percentage Points To 41.7% Compared With April, Prytula’s Up 2.5 Percentage Points To 11.6%, Vereschuk’s 9.4% - Rating Poll
