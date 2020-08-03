Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 11% To 990 On August 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 19% To 13

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 11% To 990 On August 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases D

On August 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 990 over July August 1 to 73,158, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over August 1 to 1,738; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 11% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 19%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 3, there were 73,158 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,738 lethal cases; besides, 39,876 people had recovered.

On August 2, a total of 990 new cases were registered, 333 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on August 2, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (990 vs 333).

The share of new cases as at August 2 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 1.

As at the morning of August 3, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,544, up 2.1% over August 2.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,921), the city of Kyiv (8,554), and Rivne region (6,270).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,143 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,318 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4,914, Kharkiv region – 3,950, Volyn region – 3,949, Kyiv region – 3,845, Odesa region – 3,482, Ternopil region – 3,113, Vinnytsia region – 2,815, Zhytomyr region – 1,948, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,438, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,189 cases.

A total of 954 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 900 cases – in Chernihiv region, 898 cases – in Donetsk region, 846 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 711 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 642 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 541 cases – in Sumy region, 459 cases – in Poltava region, 230 cases – in Kherson region, and 128 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,112 over July 31 to 72,168, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 31 to 1,725; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.1% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 20%.

On July 31, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,172 over July 30 to 71,056, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 30 to 1,709; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 7.5% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 20%.