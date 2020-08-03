subscribe to newsletter
  Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating
03 August 2020, Monday, 13:49
2020-08-03
Ukrainian news
Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating

Даша Зубкова
terrorism, Kyiv, explosion, Universal Bank, terrorist, Leonardo business center

A man threatens with an explosion at Universal Bank in Kyiv.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Heraschenko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 3, at 12:00 p.m., a representative of Universal Bank JSC (Shevchenkivskyi district, premises of the Leonardo business center) called the police and said that an unknown man under 35 had entered the outlet, said that he had a bomb in the backpack and asked to call the police," the statement reads.

It is noted that the employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the head of the outlet remained on her own free will.

A Thunder special police operation was launched.

It is indicated that police representatives have begun negotiations with the terrorist.

Heraschenko asks citizens and guests of the city to change routes of movement and bypass the area of ​​the intersection of Bohdana Khmelnytskoho and Volodymyrska Streets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv earlier arrested suspects in a series of explosions in Kyiv.

