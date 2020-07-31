subscribe to newsletter
  • Higher Education Institutions Can Themselves Determine When And In What Form They Start New Academic Year - Shmyhal
31 July 2020, Friday, 17:54
Higher education institutions can themselves determine when and in what form they will start the educational process in the new academic year.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the government with reference to the words of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal noted that according to the law on higher education, universities have a such level of autonomy and self-government that allows them to independently determine the forms of education and forms of organization of the educational process.

The academic council of higher educational institutions makes decisions on the organization of the educational process and determines the terms of training at the appropriate levels.

Shmyhal also stressed that there are actually 1.2 million students in Ukraine, and it is important that the educational process for them takes place in a safe conditions.

Therefore, the decision on whether students will study remotely or go to university should be made taking into account the epidemiological situation in each specific region.

The Ministry of Education and Science, in turn, recommends universities plan the beginning of the academic year, taking into account the quarantine restrictions established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In case of a favorable situation, the Ministry of Education recommends to start the academic year 2020-2021 according to the following schedule: for first year students who enroll in higher education institutions this year, from September 1 to September 15, 2020; for senior students, starting from the second year of education, from September 1, 2020; for first-year graduate students - from September 11 to September 15, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal said that the academic year throughout Ukraine will begin on time, from September 1, in accordance with the peculiarities of the epidemiological situation in a particular region or a separate administrative-territorial unit.

