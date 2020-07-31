subscribe to newsletter
  EU Extends Travel Restrictions From Ukraine Until August 15
EU Extends Travel Restrictions From Ukraine Until August 15

Даша Зубкова
The Council of the European Union extended restrictions on travel to the European Union from a number of countries, including Ukraine, for the next two weeks (approximately until August 15).

The EU Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Following consideration under the recommendation to gradually remove temporary restrictions on non-essential travel in the EU, the Council has updated the list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted. As indicated in the Council's recommendation, this list will be regularly reviewed and updated as appropriate," the statement reads.

Ukraine is not listed in the list of countries whose citizens can visit the EU for tourism purposes.

It is recommended that restrictions to be lifted for Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay and China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity).

With the new revision, Algeria was removed from the list.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EU is revising its recommendations to lift the ban on the entry of tourists from third countries every 2 weeks.

The criteria for identifying by the EU third countries for which the current travel restriction should be lifted include, inter alia, the epidemic situation and containment measures, as well as economic and social characteristics.

In particular, to lift restrictions, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants must be close to or below the EU average.

There should also be a steady or declining trend in new cases over this period compared to the previous 14 days, and adequate testing, contact tracing, containment, treatment and reporting should be done.

Reciprocity must also be taken into account regularly and on a case-by-case basis.

SBI Closes Criminal Proceedings Launched Against Poroshenko On Suspicion Of Inciting Sectarian Hatred
