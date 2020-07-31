Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 110 To 8,241 On July 30 – Klitschko

On July 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 110 over July 28 to 8,241.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 48 women aged 18-73; three girls aged 5-12; 55 men aged 18-81; four boys aged 16-17.

Among the infected there were four medical workers.

A total of 26 people were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 28, Desnianskyi district – 16, Dniprovskyi district – 11.

The number of active patients in Kyiv as of the morning of July 31 is 5,168 people, since the beginning of the epidemic 2,941 people have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 199 over July 28 to 8,131.