  Ukraine To Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 In Volumes Covering 20% ​​Of Population - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
31 July 2020, Friday, 12:49 17
Politics 2020-07-31T16:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, vaccine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Viktor Liashko, anti coronavirus vaccine

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko forecasts that with the successful development of a vaccine against COVID-19, Ukraine will receive it in volumes that will cover 20% of the population at an affordable price or free of charge.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have just completed another online meeting on Ukraine's participation in the COVAX mechanism - a mechanism for global access to COVID-19 vaccines. By participating in this mechanism, the Government of Ukraine for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to provide access to a licensed safe and effective immunological medicine when it becomes available. Thanks to this cooperation, Ukraine will receive vaccine in volumes that will cover 20% of the population (in tranches), at an affordable price or free of charge, which will reduce the burden on the budget for immunizing other high-risk groups," he wrote.

According to Liashko, cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) at this stage allows Ukraine to be confident that preparation at the country level for mass vaccination meets world requirements.

"WHO has updated the global map of potential candidates for the practical use of the vaccine against COVID-19. At the end of July, 139 vaccines are at the stage of preclinical studies, and 25 are already being investigated clinically, 6 of which are as close to practical use as possible and are in 3 stages of trials," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine should be among the first countries to be able to purchase a vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to cooperate with the European Union in the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19.

