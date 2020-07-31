Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth Down 8.9% To 1,090 On July 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 13% To 20

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 3-Day Growth Down 8.9% To 1,090 On July 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down

On July 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,090 over July 29 to 69,884, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over July 29 to 1,693; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 8.9% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 13%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 31, there were 69,884 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,693 lethal cases; besides, 38,752 people had recovered.

On July 30, a total of 1,090 new cases were registered, 598 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 30, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,090 vs 598).

The share of new cases as at July 30 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 29.

As at the morning of July 31, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 29,439, up 1.6% over July 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,526), the city of Kyiv (8,241), and Rivne region (6,024).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 5,875 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,146 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4,557, Volyn region – 3,783, Kyiv region – 3,716, Kharkiv region – 3,711, Odesa region – 3,214, Ternopil region – 2,976, Vinnytsia region – 2,736, Zhytomyr region – 1,850, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,402, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,138 cases.

A total of 924 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 881 cases – Donetsk region, 823 cases – Chernihiv region, 790 cases – Zaporizhia region, 703 cases – Kirovohrad region, 590 cases – Mykolayiv region, 485 cases – Sumy region, 440 cases – Poltava region, 227 cases – Kherson region, and 126 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,197 over July 28 to 68,794, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 28 to 1,673; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 17.1% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

On July 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over July 27 to 66,597, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 27 to 1,650; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 11.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 61.5%.