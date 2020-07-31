NBU Council Dismisses Deputy Head Of National Bank Kholod

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) dismissed the deputy head of the NBU, Serhii Kholod.

Head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danylyshyn wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NBU Council at its meeting today, July 31, dismissed Serhii Volodymyrovych Kholod from his post as deputy head of the NBU at his own free will," he wrote.

Danylyshyn thanked Kholod for his work at the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the National Bank approved Serhii Kholod as deputy head of the NBU in June 2018.

Prior to that, he was deputy board chairperson of VTB Bank.