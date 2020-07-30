subscribe to newsletter
  Ukraine And Iran Start Negotiations In Kyiv On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In Downing Of UIA Aircraft
30 July 2020, Thursday, 18:26
Politics 2020-07-30T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine And Iran Start Negotiations In Kyiv On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In Downing Of UIA Air

Ukraine And Iran Start Negotiations In Kyiv On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In Downing Of UIA Aircraft

On Thursday, in Kyiv, Ukraine and Iran began negotiations on compensation for the families of those killed as a result of the shooting down over Tehran of a scheduled plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA).

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, negotiations on compensation for Iran's shooting down of the Ukrainian International Airlines PS752 flight with the participation of an Iranian delegation started in Kyiv," he said.

According to him, the process will not be easy, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working for the result - achieving justice.

“The Foreign Ministry will make every effort to maximize compensation,” he assured.

The minister is confident that Ukraine will achieve justice, no matter how much time and effort it costs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, shortly after departure from Tehran airport, the Boeing aircraft of the UIA flight PS752 crashed.

The disaster killed all 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Among them were citizens of seven countries, including 11 Ukrainians.

On January 11, before the end of the work of the international commission of inquiry, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukrainian plane with a missile.

At the same time, only in late July, Iran provided access to flight recorders (black boxes) of the aircraft.

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to agree with Iran's claim that the plane was shot down due to human error.

Ukraine believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the aircraft is possible interference to the Iranian airspace control system.

News
