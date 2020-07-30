subscribe to newsletter
  Main Reason For Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In Western Ukraine Is Worship Services - Stepanov
30 July 2020, Thursday, 18:24
Main Reason For Increase In Incidence Of Coronavirus In Western Ukraine Is Worship Services - Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov states that the main reason for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in western Ukraine is worship services.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website following the results of the traditional conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent coronavirus.

"Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said that the main reason for the increase in the number of patients in western Ukraine, especially in the villages, is worship services. Such results were shown by epidemiological investigations," the statement reads.

The second reason, according to the minister, is public transport, as well as the movement of people in connection with recreation.

Besides, Stepanov noted that a large number of people are asymptomatic, forming immunity.

"I hope that adaptive quarantine will really be more effective when we can select appropriate control measures for each settlement. The main thing is to maximize the localization of the spread of infection. We must avoid peak loads," Zelenskyy said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that at the moment, the coordination of cooperation with law enforcement agencies, which will help introduce epidemiological control according to the rules of adaptive quarantine, is being finalized.

"I hope this will be the most effective way," Zelenskyy said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said that the situation with preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) is stable and controlled.

He also informed about the situation regarding the ceasefire regime, noting that no escalation or offensive actions were recorded in the JFO zone.

According to him, single attacks are not systemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the previous meeting, Zelenskyy discussed with members of the Cabinet of Ministers and representatives of law enforcement agencies the preparation of local elections on October 25 against the background of quarantine restrictions.

Cabinet Allows Tourists Not To Self-Isolate If Results Of Coronavirus Tests Taken Abroad Are Negative
