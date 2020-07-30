Kyiv And 12 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 30, Kyiv city and 12 regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (66.11%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was met by all regions.

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (20.88%), Zhytomyr region (11.94%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (14.2%), Lviv region (11.09%), Rivne region (15.49%), Ternopil region (12.61%), Chernivtsi region (12.27%) and Chernihiv region (11.91%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Kyiv city (21.44%), Vinnytsia region (21.79%), Volyn region (18.76%), Zhytomyr region (42.9%), Rivne region (45.36%), Sumy region (66.66%), Ternopil region (70.98%), Khmelnytskyi region (80.61%), Chernivtsi region (33.08%) and Chernihiv region (155.08%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 37.37%, the number of tests was 124.24 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 3.87%, and dynamics – 11.82%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

At the same time, starting August 1, the regions of Ukraine will be divided into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the epidemical situation.