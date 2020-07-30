subscribe to newsletter
  • Cabinet Allows Tourists Not To Self-Isolate If Results Of Coronavirus Tests Taken Abroad Are Negative
Cabinet Allows Tourists Not To Self-Isolate If Results Of Coronavirus Tests Taken Abroad Are Negative

Cabinet Allows Tourists Not To Self-Isolate If Results Of Coronavirus Tests Taken Abroad Are Negative

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed tourists not to self-isolate if the results of coronavirus tests taken abroad are negative.

This is stated in the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 641 dated July 22, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the resolution, a person crossing the Ukrainian border is not required to self-isolate or be placed under observation if the result of a PCR COVID-19 coronavirus test taken after crossing the border or not longer than 48 hours before crossing the border is negative.

This applies to people entering Ukraine from the countries that are included in the coronavirus "red zone,” which are countries with significant numbers of coronavirus cases.

Previously, tourists were required to take coronavirus tests at local laboratories only upon arrival in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health updated the lists of countries in the "red" and "green" coronavirus zones on July 28, bringing the number of countries in the "red" zone to 62, including Ukraine.

