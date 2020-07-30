subscribe to newsletter
30 July 2020
Politics 2020-07-30T23:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchuk To Replace Kuchma As Head Of Ukraine’s TCG Delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Ukraine’s first president (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk to replace former President (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 302 and directive No. 424 of July 30, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kravchuk will represent Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group on a pro bono basis.

The Office of the President of Ukraine emphasizes that Kravchuk, as a former head of state, has the experience necessary to participate in the negotiation process of this level.

The Office of the President of Ukraine also stated that Kravchuk would actively explain the decisions that are discussed and adopted in the Trilateral Contact Group to the Ukrainian public.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma decided to step down as the head of Ukraine’s delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on July 28.

Kuchma represented Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group from 2014 to 2018. He again led the Ukrainian delegation to talks in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk (Belarus) in June 2019 at the request of Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy approved the new composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on May 5 and appointed Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov as the first deputy head of the delegation. Reznikov was previously Ukraine's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group’s subgroup on political issues.

