subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Website
30 July 2020, Thursday, 13:29 10
Economy 2020-07-30T17:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Webs

NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Website

Даша Зубкова
NBU, bank, financial statements

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) allowed banks not to submit financial statements for 9 months of 2020 on paper, provided they are posted on the website.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that such a decision is due to the continuation of quarantine and restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The National Bank also allowed the responsible persons of banking groups not to submit on paper interim consolidated statements of the banking group and interim subconsolidated statements of subgroups of the banking group for the second and third quarters of 2020, subject to its posting on its own websites by August 31 and November 30, 2020 respectively.

Such changes are provided for by the NBU’s board resolution No.108 dated July 29, 2020 "On Amending the Resolution of the National Bank of Ukraine Board No.51 dated April 16, 2020".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank intends to allow non-bank financial institutions to transfer to each other their powers to carry out operations for accepting cash, by concluding an appropriate agreement.

Больше новостей о: NBU bank financial statements

SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine
Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source
News
SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine 13:48
NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Website 13:29
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23 13:25
Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source 13:22
Wagner PMC Militants Can Be Used To Destabilize Situation In Belarus Before Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry 13:19
more news
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform 17:33
New Criteria For Categorizing Countries Into Red And Green Coronavirus Zones Will Be Introduced In August – Stepanov 18:32
Tank Al Khalid-I. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)
Within the framework of the Ukrainian-Pakistani-Chinese contract, the IRP Army transferred a batch of new generation tanks 06:45 Video
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022 17:35
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi 17:30
more news
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform 17:33
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022 17:35
OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of Dispersal Of Students At Euromaidan 18:35
Kuchma Decides To Stop Work In TCG – Presidential Office 17:28
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi 17:30
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok