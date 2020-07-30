NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Website

NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Webs

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) allowed banks not to submit financial statements for 9 months of 2020 on paper, provided they are posted on the website.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that such a decision is due to the continuation of quarantine and restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The National Bank also allowed the responsible persons of banking groups not to submit on paper interim consolidated statements of the banking group and interim subconsolidated statements of subgroups of the banking group for the second and third quarters of 2020, subject to its posting on its own websites by August 31 and November 30, 2020 respectively.

Such changes are provided for by the NBU’s board resolution No.108 dated July 29, 2020 "On Amending the Resolution of the National Bank of Ukraine Board No.51 dated April 16, 2020".

