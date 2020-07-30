subscribe to newsletter
30 July 2020, Thursday, 13:25 14
Events 2020-07-30T17:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases R

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine., anti record

On July 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,197 over July 28 to 68,794, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 28 to 1,673; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 17.1% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 30, there were 68,794 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,673 lethal cases; besides, 38,154 people had recovered.

On July 29, a total of 1,197 new cases were registered, 760 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on July 29, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,197 vs 760).

The share of new cases as at July 29 made 1.8% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 28.

As at the morning of July 30, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 28,967, up 1.4% over July 29.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,379), the city of Kyiv (8,131), and Rivne region (5,942).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 5,812 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,078 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4 ,446, Volyn region – 3,735, Kyiv region – 3,672, Kharkiv region – 3,626, Odesa region – 3,150, Ternopil region – 2,922, Vinnytsia region – 2,698, Zhytomyr region – 1,807, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,394, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,109 cases.

A total of 919 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 865 cases – Donetsk region, 789 cases – Chernihiv region, 779 cases – Zaporizhia region, 702 cases – Kirovohrad region, 578 cases – Mykolayiv region, 484 cases – Sumy region, 431 cases – Poltava region, 224 cases – Kherson region, and 122 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over July 27 to 66,597, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 27 to 1,650; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 11.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

On July 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 919 over July 26 to 66,575, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 26 to 1,629; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine. anti record

