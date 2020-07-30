subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source
30 July 2020, Thursday, 13:22 11
Politics 2020-07-30T15:31:41+03:00
Ukrainian news
Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source

Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source

Даша Зубкова
NSDC, PGO, Euromaidan, Maidan cases, Volodymyr Sivkovych

The loss of materials from the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on the case of dispersing students on Maidan concerns the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovych.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

"This episode was in the PGO on Sivkovych for abuse of power. The case was separated into a separate proceeding and sent to the police, and it came back allegedly without materials on Sivkovych," the source said.

The interlocutor also said that this case was not transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) is investigating the loss of some materials from the case of the dispersal of students on the Independence Square in 2013.

Больше новостей о: NSDC PGO Euromaidan Maidan cases Volodymyr Sivkovych

OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of D...
NABU illegally gathered compromising material to d...
PGO's Investigation Department: Poroshenko Has Not...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In ...
SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine
Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source
News
Zelenskyy Appoints Kravchuk To Replace Kuchma As Head Of Ukraine’s TCG Delegation 18:17
SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine 13:48
NBU Allows Banks Not To Submit Financial Statements For 9 Months Of 2020 On Paper Provided They Posted On Website 13:29
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23 13:25
Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source 13:22
more news
HACCU Judgement in my Case Was Written before Hearing Began, - says Oleg Bakhmatyuk 10:01
New Criteria For Categorizing Countries Into Red And Green Coronavirus Zones Will Be Introduced In August – Stepanov 18:32
Tank Al Khalid-I. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)
Within the framework of the Ukrainian-Pakistani-Chinese contract, the IRP Army transferred a batch of new generation tanks 06:45 Video
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,932 On July 28 – Klitschko 18:28
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row Up 11.2% To 1,022 On July 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 61.5% To 21 13:28
more news
SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine 13:48
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23 13:25
OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of Dispersal Of Students At Euromaidan 18:35
MHP Starts Exporting Chicken Fat To 4 Countries Since Beginning Of 2020 13:31
Wagner PMC Militants Can Be Used To Destabilize Situation In Belarus Before Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry 13:19
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row Up 17.1% To 1,197 On July 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 9.5% To 23
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok