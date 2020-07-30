Loss Of Materials From PGO On Maidan Case Concerns Ex-Deputy Secretary Of NSDC Sivkovych - Source

The loss of materials from the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) on the case of dispersing students on Maidan concerns the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Volodymyr Sivkovych.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a well-informed source.

"This episode was in the PGO on Sivkovych for abuse of power. The case was separated into a separate proceeding and sent to the police, and it came back allegedly without materials on Sivkovych," the source said.

The interlocutor also said that this case was not transferred to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) is investigating the loss of some materials from the case of the dispersal of students on the Independence Square in 2013.