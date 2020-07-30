Wagner PMC Militants Can Be Used To Destabilize Situation In Belarus Before Presidential Election - Foreign Ministry

Wagner PMC Militants Can Be Used To Destabilize Situation In Belarus Before Presidential Election - Foreign Mi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that militants of the Wagner private military company (PMC) can be used to destabilize the situation in Belarus before the presidential election.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the commentary of the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kateryna Zelenko.

“Ukraine has long warned that members of the Russian occupation forces and illegal armed groups that participated in hostilities in eastern Ukraine are being used in other parts of the world and pose a threat. The identification of these militants in Belarus confirms this fact and indicates that they can be used to destabilize situation in Belarus on the eve of the presidential election," the statement reads.

According to her, the issue of possible extradition or other legal actions will be decided by the relevant law enforcement and special bodies.

On July 29, Belarusian law enforcers detained 32 militants of the Wagner PMC, including those who fought against Ukraine in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine says Ukrainian citizens account for no more than 10% of militants of the Wagner PMC.