OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of Dispersal Of Students At Euromaidan

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) is investigating the loss of some materials from the case of the dispersal of students on the Independence Square in 2013.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the interlocutors, information about the loss of the entire case does not correspond to reality and is false.

"Some materials have disappeared there, but not the case. There is a criminal investigation into this fact. We found it by ourselves," the interlocutor said.

Criminal proceedings on the fact of loss of documents from the case are being investigated by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The source noted that it is not clear how these documents disappeared, but it happened a year and a half ago.

"If we knew who is guilty of this, then this person would already be in prison. The change of prosecutors and investigators has led to this," the interlocutor said.

He stressed that the absence of these lost materials does not harm the completion of the investigation.

Besides, 10 additional suspicions were served on the same episode during the year.

Earlier, information appeared in the media with reference to the words of lawyer Maksym Mohylnytskyi about the loss of the case on the dispersal of students on the Maidan in 2013.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings on the fact that investigators from the Prosecutor General's Office lost materials of criminal proceedings.