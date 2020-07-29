subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,932 On July 28 – Klitschko
29 July 2020, Wednesday, 18:28
Events
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,932 On July 28 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 132 over July 27 to 7,932, and the number of deaths rose by two to 132.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 54 women aged 22-77; six girls aged 5-17; 66 men aged 18-88; and six boys aged 1-17.

A total of 29 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 22, Darnytskyi district – 19, and Solomiyanskyi district – 16.

As at the morning of July 29, the number of active sick in Kyiv made 4,923 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 110 over July 26 to 7,800, and the number of deaths rose by one to 130.

On July 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over July 27 to 66,597, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 27 to 1,650; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 11.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 29, there were 67,597 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,650 lethal cases; besides, 37,394 people had recovered.

On July 28, a total of 1,022 new cases were registered, 650 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 28, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,022 vs 650).

The share of new cases as at July 28 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 27.

As at the morning of July 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 28,553, up 1.2% over July 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,248), the city of Kyiv (7,932), and Rivne region (5,837).

New Criteria For Categorizing Countries Into Red And Green Coronavirus Zones Will Be Introduced In August – Stepanov
