Venediktova Appoints Hovda First Deputy Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has appointed Roman Hovda, the former First Deputy Prosecutor of Kyiv, as First Deputy Prosecutor General.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova introduced to the staff of the Office of Prosecutor General the First Deputy Prosecutor General - Roman Hovda, who previously worked as First Deputy and Acting Prosecutor of Kyiv," the statement reads.

Venediktova congratulated Hovda on his appointment.

“I am sure that you will strengthen our professional team. Together we will work even more actively, even more constructively, and even more effectively,” she said.

Hovda has been working in the prosecutor's office since August 2003.

He held the following positions: Assistant Prosecutor of Korolivskyi district of Zhytomyr; prosecutor, senior prosecutor, deputy head and head of the department of the prosecutor's office of Zhytomyr region; prosecutor, senior prosecutor, deputy head and head of a department, deputy head of a department of the Prosecutor General’s Office; the prosecutor of Odesa region; Deputy Prosecutor General; Deputy Head of the Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Prosecutor of the city of Kyiv; Head of Department of the Office of Prosecutor General.

On April 30, he was appointed to the post of first deputy prosecutor of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, Venediktova appointed Hovda as acting prosecutor of Kyiv.

