subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2021-2023
29 July 2020, Wednesday, 18:23 14
Economy 2020-07-29T23:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2021-2023

Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2021-2023

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, GDP, inflation, macroeconomic indicators, macro indicators

The Cabinet of Ministers approved macroeconomic indicators for 2021-2023.

The corresponding decree was adopted on July 29 with revision within three days during a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2021, GDP growth is projected at 4.6% with inflation of 7.3%.

At the same time, in 2022, GDP growth is expected at the level of 4.3% with inflation of 6.2%, and in 2023 - 4.7% and 6%, respectively.

The trade balance deficit is projected at USD 10.4 billion next year, and USD 13.6 billion in 2022.

Exports are expected to increase by 2.9% next year and by 6.4% in 2022, while import growth is projected at 10.6% and 10%, respectively.

At the same time, unemployment is forecasted by years, respectively - 9.2%, 8.5% and 8%.

During his speech, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that from January 2021, the minimum wage will be increased to UAH 6,000, and from the second half of 2021 - up to UAH 6,500.

At the same time, the ministry calculated that with an average annual exchange rate of 27 UAH/USD, the growth of real GDP compared to the baseline scenario in 2021 will decrease by 0.5 percentage points, with an exchange rate of 28 UAH/USD - by 0.2 percentage points.

"With an average annual exchange rate of 28 UAH/USD, real GDP growth will decrease by 0.2 p.p., while the volume of imports of goods and services will increase in real terms by 0.24 p.p., while exports of goods and services will decrease by 0.21 p.p., final household expenditures - by 0.02 p.p. and the gross accumulation of fixed capital by 0.03 p.p.," stated in the explanatory note to the draft resolution.

As part of the assessment of fiscal risks for the budget, the Ministry of Economy on the basis of an integral econometric model made a simulation of the impact of a stronger hryvnia on forecast macroeconomic indicators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers revised its macroeconomic indicators for 2020-2022.

In March 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers revised the macroeconomic indicators for 2020.

The decline in GDP this year is projected at 4.8%.

Inflation is expected at 11.6%.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers GDP inflation macroeconomic indicators macro indicators

Cabinet Divides Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange...
Cabinet Distributes UAH 66 Billion From Anti-Covid...
Cabinet Revises Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020
Cabinet Revises Macro-Indicators For 2020-2022
Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2021-2023
OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of Dispersal Of Students At Euromaidan
News
OPG Investigating Loss Of Materials From Case Of Dispersal Of Students At Euromaidan 18:35
New Criteria For Categorizing Countries Into Red And Green Coronavirus Zones Will Be Introduced In August – Stepanov 18:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,932 On July 28 – Klitschko 18:28
Venediktova Appoints Hovda First Deputy Prosecutor General 18:26
Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2021-2023 18:23
more news
Some 3,000 UkrLandFarming workers outside HACC demanding end of illegal pressure on company 09:51
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform 17:33
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022 17:35
Tank Al Khalid-I. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)
Within the framework of the Ukrainian-Pakistani-Chinese contract, the IRP Army transferred a batch of new generation tanks 06:45 Video
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi 17:30
more news
MHP Starts Exporting Chicken Fat To 4 Countries Since Beginning Of 2020 13:31
Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov 12:46
Poroshenko Declares UAH 1.2 Million Of Expenses For Transport Services And Currency Exchange On July 27 12:49
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 110 To 7,800 On July 27 – Klitschko 12:51
Razumkov Signs Law On Legalization Of Gambling 12:55
more news
New Criteria For Categorizing Countries Into Red And Green Coronavirus Zones Will Be Introduced In August – Stepanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok