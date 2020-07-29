MHP Starts Exporting Chicken Fat To 4 Countries Since Beginning Of 2020

Kyiv-based MHP (Mironivsky Hliboproduct), one of the largest poultry meat producers, has started exporting chicken fat to 4 countries since the beginning of 2020.

The press service of the MHP announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The first container batch of fat to Peru amounted to 60 tons and will arrive at the port of destination in 50 days.

"Also this year supplies to Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden have been arranged," the statement reads.

It is noted that one of the main areas of work of the MHP agricultural department for 2020 is to expand the geography of exports of processed products.

Besides, MHP has been exporting chicken fat to Poland for a long time and selling it on the domestic market of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP has started exporting chicken fat to Peru.

In the first half of 2020, MHP reduced sales of poultry meat by 5% or 16,900 tons year over year to 328,390 tons.

MHP plans to increase exports of products by 10% to 390,000 tons in 2020 year over year.

The MHP public joint-stock company is a vertically integrated complex of enterprises for the production of chicken, hatching eggs, feed, is engaged in crop production, cultivating 360,000 hectares of land, produces chicken meat under the name Nasha Riaba.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.