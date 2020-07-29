Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row Up 11.2% To 1,022 On July 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 61.5% To 21

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row Up 11.2% To 1,022 On July 28, Number Of New Lethal Cases R

On July 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,022 over July 27 to 66,597, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 27 to 1,650; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 11.2% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 29, there were 67,597 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,650 lethal cases; besides, 37,394 people had recovered.

On July 28, a total of 1,022 new cases were registered, 650 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 28, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,022 vs 650).

The share of new cases as at July 28 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 27.

As at the morning of July 28, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 28,553, up 1.2% over July 27.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,248), the city of Kyiv (7,932), and Rivne region (5,837).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 5,751 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,008 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4 ,342, Volyn region – 3,694, Kyiv region – 3,629, Kharkiv region – 3,556, Odesa region – 3,104, Ternopil region – 2,852, Vinnytsia region – 2,660, Zhytomyr region – 1,764, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,364, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,086 cases.

A total of 910 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 861 cases – Donetsk region, 767 cases – Zaporizhia region, 745 cases – Chernihiv region, 697 cases – Kirovohrad region, 563 cases – Mykolayiv region, 467 cases – Sumy region, 414 cases – Poltava region, 224 cases – Kherson region, and 122 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 919 over July 26 to 66,575, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 26 to 1,629; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

On July 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 25 to 65,656, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 25 to 1,616; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.7%.