29 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:27 9
Total State Debt Up 3.5% To USD 85.01 Billion In June

Даша Зубкова
The overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in June rose by 3.5% or USD 2.89 billion month over month to USD 85.01 billion.

The Finance Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state and state-secured debt as at late June made UAH 2,269.17 billion or USD 85.01 billion over the April’s UAH 2,209.46 billion or USD 82.12 billion.

The total size of the direct state debt as at June 30 made UAH 2,002.57 billion or USD 72.02 billion over UAH 1,947.89 billion or USD 72.40 billion a month earlier.

At the same time, the direct external debt rose from USD 39.32 billion to USD 41.96 billion.

The direct domestic debt decreased from UAH 889.85 billion to UAH 882.62 billion (remained at the level of USD 33.07 billion).

The state-secured debt as at June 30 made UAH 266.6 billion or USD 9.99 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the overall state (direct and state-secured) debt of Ukraine in May rose by 0.8% or USD 0.68 billion month over month to USD 82.12 billion.

In 2019, state and state-guaranteed debt increased by USD 6.05 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 170 billion.

At the same time, in 2019, the amount of direct government debt increased by USD 7.2 billion, and in hryvnia equivalent decreased by UAH 98.9 billion.

