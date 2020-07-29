Economy Ministry Expecting GDP Growth Of 4.6% At Inflation Of 7.3% In 2021

The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry is expecting the gross domestic product to grow by 4.6% at the inflation of 7.3% in 2021.

This follows from a draft resolution of the ministry to be considered at a meeting of the Ukrainian Government on July 29, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, in 2022, the ministry is expecting the GDP to be 4.3% at the inflation of 6.2%.

The trade balance deficit in 2021 is expected to be USD 10.4 billion, and USD 13.6 billion in 2022.

The export growth is to be 2.9% in 2021 and 6.4% in 2022; while the import growth is expected to be 10.6% and 10% in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

At the same time, the ministry states that the increase in the real GDP will fall by 0.5 percentage points over the base scenario for 2021 at the average annual hryvnia exchange rate of 27 UAH/USD; and at the rate of 28 UAH/USD – by 0.2 percentage points.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine revised the macroeconomic indicators for 2020-2022.

In March 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers revised the macroeconomic indicators for 2020.

The GDP fall this year is expected to be 4.8% at the inflation of 11.6%.