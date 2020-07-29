subscribe to newsletter
29 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:22 8
Politics 2020-07-29T14:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Discussing Work In TCG With Kravchuk

Zelenskyy Discussing Work In TCG With Kravchuk

Даша Зубкова
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is discussing with former president of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk his work in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

One of the candidate for the post of the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, according to Zelenskyy, is the first deputy head of the TCG / vice prime minister / minister for integration of the temporarily occupied territories, Oleksii Reznikov.

According to Zelenskyy, official confirmation of candidacies will be available in the coming days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, decided to stop his work in the TCG.

