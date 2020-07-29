Within the framework of the Ukrainian-Pakistani-Chinese contract, the IRP Army transferred a batch of new generation tanks

subscribe to newsletter
Тимофей Борзенко
Tank Al Khalid-I. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)
Tank Al Khalid-I. Photo by The Dispatch News Desk (DND)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) on Tuesday and as the Chief Guest attended the handing over ceremony of Tank Al Khalid-I, a symbol of Pakistan-China-Ukraine friendship, to Armoured Corps Regiment, the Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency reported.

During the ceremony, the Tank Al Khalid-I, which is a joint venture with friendly Countries China and Ukraine, displayed some of its outstanding capabilities including mobility, speed, Bi-axis gun stabilization of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement.

During the ceremony, the Tank Al Khalid-I, which is a joint venture with friendly Countries China and Ukraine, displayed some of its outstanding capabilities including mobility, speed, Bi-axis gun stabilization of the control system and use of smoke screen to mask movement. Al Khalid-I will be handed over to formations which have critical and decisive role during the war, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Chairman HIT Major General Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contribution in defence industry by pursuing self-reliance. The COAS expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT's state of the art products and capabilities. 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the efforts of the HIT towards attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world class indigenous defense products, direly needed in evolving security environment. Reiterating the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness, the COAS said that our defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without. However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might, he added.

Al Khalid-I will be handed over to formations which have critical and decisive role during the war, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Chairman HIT Major General Syed Aamer Raza highlighted the ongoing projects, achievements of HIT and its contribution in defence industry by pursuing self-reliance.

The COAS expressed his confidence, satisfaction and appreciation for HIT’s state of the art products and capabilities.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the efforts of the HIT towards the attainment of self-reliance and manufacturing of world-class indigenous defense products, direly needed in evolving security environment.

Reiterating the need for bolstering defence and operational preparedness, the COAS said that our defence preparation and operational readiness is to ensure peace within and peace without.

However, if provoked we shall respond and respond with all our might, he added.

