28 July 2020, Tuesday
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform

Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania have created a cooperation platform called the Lublin Triangle.

This is stated in a joint declaration by Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Poland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, and Lithuania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Linas Linkevicius, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The ministers are creating the Lublin Triangle, a trilateral platform for political, economic, and social cooperation between Ukraine, the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania,” the declaration states.

Positions of representatives for cooperation within the framework of the Lublin Triangle will be created in the three countries ministries of foreign affairs.

The ministers will meet regularly, particularly on the sidelines of multilateral events and with the participation of selected partners.

This format was created to intensify cooperation with the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Eastern Partnership countries, the Three Seas Initiative, and international organizations, as well as for partnerships on security, trade, and investment, among other things.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba is visiting Poland from July 27 to 28.

