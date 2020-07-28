subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi
28 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:30 25
Politics 2020-07-28T22:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi

OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi

Даша Зубкова
SACPO, Nazar Kholodnytskyi, Office of Prosecutor General, OPG, disciplinary proceedings

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has closed disciplinary proceedings against the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the Office of Prosecutor General.

The disciplinary proceedings were closed on July 2.

The case was closed due to the lack of a disciplinary offense.

At the moment, Kholodnytskyi is on vacation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known earlier that the disciplinary commission of the Office of Prosecutor General within a month would consider the punishment for Kholodnytskyi, in whose work a number of violations were revealed.

Больше новостей о: SACPO Nazar Kholodnytskyi Office of Prosecutor General OPG disciplinary proceedings

NACB And SACPO Searching Kyiv And Lviv Within Case...
NACB Serves Ex-Ecology Minister Zlochevskyi With S...
OPG Serves Poroshenko With Charge Papers
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Again...
Kuchma Decides To Stop Work In TCG – Presidential Office
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi
News
Razumkov Signs Law On Reduction Of Green Tariffs For SPPs With Capacity Of More Than 1 MW By 15%, For WPPs By 7.5% From July 17:39
Ukraine Introduces Visa-Free Regime For China Until 2022 17:35
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform 17:33
OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi 17:30
Kuchma Decides To Stop Work In TCG – Presidential Office 17:28
more news
Some 3,000 UkrLandFarming workers outside HACC demanding end of illegal pressure on company 09:51
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov 17:25
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:22
more news
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's Up 3.2 p.p. To 14.4% And Poroshenko’s Up 2.3 p.p. To 13.7% - Rating 17:32
Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor 17:35
Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov 12:46
more news
Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania Create Lublin Triangle Cooperation Platform
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok