OPG Closes Disciplinary Proceedings Against Kholodnytskyi

The Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has closed disciplinary proceedings against the specialized anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the Office of Prosecutor General.

The disciplinary proceedings were closed on July 2.

The case was closed due to the lack of a disciplinary offense.

At the moment, Kholodnytskyi is on vacation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, it became known earlier that the disciplinary commission of the Office of Prosecutor General within a month would consider the punishment for Kholodnytskyi, in whose work a number of violations were revealed.