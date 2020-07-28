subscribe to newsletter
  Kuchma Decides To Stop Work In TCG – Presidential Office
Kuchma Decides To Stop Work In TCG – Presidential Office

The representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) Leonid Kuchma (former President, 1994-2005) decided to stop work in the TCG.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy is grateful to the second President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma for his work as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group. The Head of State stressed that Leonid Kuchma's work in the Minsk process was extremely important and at the same time difficult, and noted that he respects and reveres his the decision to terminate participation in the activities of the TCG," the statement reads.

At the same time, Kuchma, at a meeting with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, noted that over the past year, the work of the TCG was restored and made significant progress, a number of important steps were taken, and important agreements were reached.

"Thank you for all the efforts you have made to unblock the Minsk process to achieve peace. Your experience was the most important and extremely necessary. I am always ready to hear your advice in the future," Zelenskyy told Kuchma.

Kuchma, in turn, noted that in the future, if necessary, he is ready to share experience and provide advice on steps towards peace.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuchma represented Ukraine in the TCG in 2014-2018, then at the request of Zelenskyy, since June 2019, he again led the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG at the negotiations in Minsk (Belarus).

On May 5, Zelenskyy approved the new composition of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG, appointing Vice Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksii Reznikov as the first deputy of Kuchma in the TCG, who was previously the representative of Ukraine in the TCG working subgroup on political issues.

