Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 3 Times, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported On July 27

On July 27, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units thrice, no casualties among Ukrainian military men were reported.

In particular, the enemy opened fire near the population centers of Vodiane, Pivdenne, and Novomykhailivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, militants fired upon positions of Joint Forces Operation units 13 times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.