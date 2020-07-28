Razumkov Signs Law On Legalization Of Gambling

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, has signed the law on legalization of gambling.

This follows from the data posted on the page of respective bill 2285-d of the official website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the text of the bill, Ukraine now permits organization and holding of the following activities in the field of organization and holding of gambling games: organization and holding of gambling games at casinos; on the Internet; organization and holding of bookmaker activity at bookmaker facilities and on the Internet; organization and holding of gambling games at gambling rooms; and organization and holding of poker games on the Internet.

Such an activity is allowed in case of presence of the respective license.

Gambling machine rooms can be placed at 3-5-star hotels.

The Parliament took into consideration the amendment on placement of gambling machine halls not closer than 500 meters from educational establishments.

Besides, MPs envisioned a mandatory compensation to families of gambling addicts of 10 times the amount of the losings.

The respective equipment must be certified and connected to the state online gambling equipment monitoring system and online system for monitoring of organizers of gambling games.

The state regulation in the field of organization and holding of gambling games is conducted by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Commission for Regulation of Gambling Games and Lotteries, and other state bodies within their authorities in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine and the Laws of Ukraine.

Organizers of gambling games can be only legal entities residents of Ukraine.

At the same time, the functions of gambling games organizers cannot not be fulfilled by the following establishments: banks and other financial institutions; enterprises, establishments and organizations on the register of non-profit organizations and establishments; and legal entities who have a court’s ban on organization and hold of gambling games.

Gambling games organizers can employ only people, who have reached the age of 21.

The organizers must not permit persons, who have restricted access to gambling games.