Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 110 To 7,800 On July 27 – Klitschko

On July 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 110 over July 26 to 7,800, and the number of deaths rose by one to 130.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 45 women aged 18-81; two girls aged 11 and 15; 59 men aged 19-71; and four boys aged 2-6.

Nine people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Solomiyanskyi district – 45, Obolonskyi district – 14, and Dniprovskyi district – 14, and Darnytskyi district – 12.

As at the morning of July 28, the number of active sick in Kyiv made 4,840 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 70 over July 25 to 7,620.

On July 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 919 over July 26 to 66,575, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 26 to 1,629; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 18.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 28, there were 66,575 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,629 lethal cases; besides, 36,744 people had recovered.

On July 27, a total of 919 new cases were registered, 622 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 27, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (919 vs 622).

The share of new cases as at July 27 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 26.

As at the morning of July 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 28,202, up 1% over July 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (9,099), the city of Kyiv (7,800), and Rivne region (5,784).