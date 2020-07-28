Poroshenko Declares UAH 1.2 Million Of Expenses For Transport Services And Currency Exchange On July 27

Former President, co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko, on July 27, declared UAH 1.18 million of expenses for transport services and in terms of currency exchange.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, according to the announcement of significant changes in the property status, on July 27 Poroshenko declared UAH 530,000 of expenses for transport services and UAH 650,000 as a currency exchange operation.

According to some media reports, Poroshenko and his family went on vacation to Turkey on July 27.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko declared UAH 12.8 million of income for January-April 2020.