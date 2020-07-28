Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov

Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Dang

The work of children's health camps will be permitted from August 1 in regions with a green and yellow level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the green and yellow zones, the work of children's camps will be allowed from August 1, and the regions that are in the orange and red zones will be prohibited from receiving and operating of children's camps," Stepanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers divided the regions into green, yellow, orange and red zones, depending on the epidemic situation from August 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.