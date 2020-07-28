subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov
28 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:46 9
Politics 2020-07-28T14:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Dang

Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, children, camp, Coronavirus, COVID-19, children's recreation camps, health camp

The work of children's health camps will be permitted from August 1 in regions with a green and yellow level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the green and yellow zones, the work of children's camps will be allowed from August 1, and the regions that are in the orange and red zones will be prohibited from receiving and operating of children's camps," Stepanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers divided the regions into green, yellow, orange and red zones, depending on the epidemic situation from August 1.

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine children camp Coronavirus COVID-19 children's recreation camps health camp

Cabinet Decides Not To Open Children's Recreation ...
Kyiv To Resume Work Of 6 Children's Sanatoriums Fr...
Militants Shell Territory Of Children's Camp In Do...
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Case...
Poroshenko Declares UAH 1.2 Million Of Expenses For Transport Services And Currency Exchange On July 27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 110 To 7,800 On July 27 – Klitschko
News
Militants Fire Upon JFO Positions 3 Times, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported On July 27 12:58
Razumkov Signs Law On Legalization Of Gambling 12:55
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 110 To 7,800 On July 27 – Klitschko 12:51
Poroshenko Declares UAH 1.2 Million Of Expenses For Transport Services And Currency Exchange On July 27 12:49
Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov 12:46
more news
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov 17:25
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:22
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
more news
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's Up 3.2 p.p. To 14.4% And Poroshenko’s Up 2.3 p.p. To 13.7% - Rating 17:32
Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor 17:35
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:22
more news
Work Of Children's Camps Will Be Allowed From August 1 In Regions With Green And Yellow Level Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread - Stepanov
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok