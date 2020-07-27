subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
27 July 2020, Monday, 17:35 10
Politics 2020-07-27T20:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor

Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, prosecutor, Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova, Oleh Kiper, Kyiv prosecutor

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has appointed Oleh Kiper as the Kyiv prosecutor.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova introduced the new head of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, Oleh Kiper, to the team at the Kyiv prosecutor's office on Monday, July 27, 2020. He previously held the post of deputy Kyiv prosecutor," the statement said.

Venediktova said she expected effective and well-coordinated work from the new head of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

"There are many tasks, but I hope that the staff of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, working as a single team, will ensure that they are performed effectively and that the results will meet the society’s requirement," the prosecutor general said.

Kiper thanked Venediktova for her confidence in him and assured her that he would make every effort to perform the tasks effectively.

Kiper began working in prosecutor's offices in 2001.

He held the positions of investigator of at the Kotovskyi inter-district prosecutor's office (Odesa region), prosecutor at the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, prosecutor at a department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, head of department at the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor's office, the Ivano-Frankivsk region’s deputy prosecutor, and deputy head of department/head of department at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

The prosecutor general appointed Kiper as Kyiv’s deputy prosecutor on June 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova canceled the appointment of Serhii Yuldashev as the Kyiv prosecutor on March 24.

Больше новостей о: Kyiv prosecutor Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova Oleh Kiper Kyiv prosecutor

Court Will Consider Venediktova’s Request On Postp...
OPG closes Pysaruk, Bakhmatyuk probe which Kasko p...
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run ...
Riaboshapka Reinstates Yuldashev As Kyiv City Pros...
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor 17:35
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's Up 3.2 p.p. To 14.4% And Poroshenko’s Up 2.3 p.p. To 13.7% - Rating 17:32
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov 17:25
more news
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
more news
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:22
more news
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok