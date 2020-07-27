Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has appointed Oleh Kiper as the Kyiv prosecutor.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova introduced the new head of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, Oleh Kiper, to the team at the Kyiv prosecutor's office on Monday, July 27, 2020. He previously held the post of deputy Kyiv prosecutor," the statement said.

Venediktova said she expected effective and well-coordinated work from the new head of the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

"There are many tasks, but I hope that the staff of the Kyiv prosecutor's office, working as a single team, will ensure that they are performed effectively and that the results will meet the society’s requirement," the prosecutor general said.

Kiper thanked Venediktova for her confidence in him and assured her that he would make every effort to perform the tasks effectively.

Kiper began working in prosecutor's offices in 2001.

He held the positions of investigator of at the Kotovskyi inter-district prosecutor's office (Odesa region), prosecutor at the Odesa regional prosecutor's office, prosecutor at a department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, head of department at the Ivano-Frankivsk regional prosecutor's office, the Ivano-Frankivsk region’s deputy prosecutor, and deputy head of department/head of department at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.

The prosecutor general appointed Kiper as Kyiv’s deputy prosecutor on June 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Venediktova canceled the appointment of Serhii Yuldashev as the Kyiv prosecutor on March 24.