  • Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's Up 3.2 p.p. To 14.4% And Poroshenko’s Up 2.3 p.p. To 13.7% - Rating
27 July 2020, Monday, 17:32 6
Даша Зубкова
In compliance with the July poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, the electoral rating of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell by 4.4 percentage points to 30.2% over the June poll; the rating of Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, rose by 3.2 percentage points to 14.4%, and the rating of former president, Petro Poroshenko, rose by 2.3 percentage points to 13.7%.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 adult respondents between July 15 and July 20.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the July poll conducted by the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches and the Ilko Kucheriv's Democratic Initiatives foundation, the rating of Zelenskyy rose by 2.4 percentage points over the data from the June’s poll to 37%, the rating of Boiko fell by 3 percentage points to 17%, and that of Poroshenko fell by 1.1 percentage points.

