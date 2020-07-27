COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President

The COVID-19 coronavirus infection rate in Ukraine has risen to 66.7 cases per 100,000 population.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his traditional meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus with representatives of the government, law enforcement agencies, and the relevant government agencies... Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that the infection rate among the population has increased to 66.7 per 100,000 population," the statement said.

This indicator was 58 per 100,000 population as of July 1 and 62.4 per 100,000 population as of July 7.

"The head of state was informed that individual outbreaks were recorded in the country. In particular, 152 cases of infection were registered at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute National Technical University. Disinfection is being performed because of because of the outbreaks at the St. Feodosiyevaskyi Monastery and the university’s hostel,” the statement said.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the main Christian denominations in the country decided to cancel the Way of the Cross procession in commemoration of the anniversary of the Christianization of Kievan Rus.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs reported that 37 nightclubs were closed due to violation of coronavirus quarantine regulations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that the European Union will be able to open its borders to Ukrainian tourists when the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 population does not exceed the average in the European Union (which was 16 per cases per 100,000 population as of July 1.