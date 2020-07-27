subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania
27 July 2020, Monday, 17:27 15
Politics 2020-07-27T20:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania

Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania

Даша Зубкова
Poroshenko, Kyiv, Petro Poroshenko, Kyiv Mayor, Viktor Yanukovych, mayor, former President, Davyd Zhvania

Former president Petro Poroshenko asked then-president Viktor Yanukovych for permission to run for mayor of Kyiv in the period of 2012-2013.

Former independent parliamentarian Davyd Zhvania stated this in a video message on YouTube, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko really, really wanted to become the mayor of Kyiv in the period of 2012-2013, before the beginning of the Maidan protests. He not only wanted to become mayor of Kyiv, he tried to get Viktor Yanukovych’s blessing for this. He wanted Yanukovych to first appoint him as the head of the Kyiv City Administration and then allow him to run in the elections," he said.

According to Zhvania, Poroshenko discussed this issue with Yanukovych's associates.

"He humbly sat in the waiting rooms of Liovochkin and Kliuev. He promised them that he would be a loyal soldier of Yanukovych and implement all commands from the Presidential Administration if Kyiv was given to him," he said.

Zhvania also claimed that he helped Poroshenko negotiate with the leadership of the Party of Regions on this issue.

“I met with some people to discuss this issue, including on behalf of Poroshenko, and I promised to give them a bribe for assistance in resolving this issue. However, we could not reach agreement,” he said.

According to him, Yanukovych personally decided to reject Poroshenko’s request because he did not trust him.

“It was then decided that Mr. Popov would be the Party of Regions’ candidate in 2014. Poroshenko accepted Yanukovych’s decision, although he was very upset. He harbored a grudge and waited for his chance. You know the rest," Zhvania said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhvania said earlier that Poroshenko and his associates participated in the Maidan protests solely for the goal of seizing power and personal enrichment.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko Kyiv Petro Poroshenko Kyiv Mayor Viktor Yanukovych mayor former President Davyd Zhvania

Biden Asked Poroshenko Not To Conduct Sabotage Ope...
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" ...
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Again...
Court Orders Arrest Of Yanukovych In Absentia, All...
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
Venediktova Appoints Kiper Kyiv Prosecutor 17:35
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 4.4 p.p. To 30.2%, Boiko's Up 3.2 p.p. To 14.4% And Poroshenko’s Up 2.3 p.p. To 13.7% - Rating 17:32
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President 17:30
Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania 17:27
Russia Cannot Guarantee Observance Of Donbas Ceasefire Because It Is Not Party To Conflict – Putin's Spokesman Peskov 17:25
more news
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
more news
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:22
more news
COVID-19 Infection Rate In Ukraine Up To 66.7 Cases Per 100,000 Population – Office Of President
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok