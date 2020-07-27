Poroshenko Asked Yanukovych For Permission To Run For Mayor Of Kyiv In 2012-2013 – Ex-MP Zhvania

Former president Petro Poroshenko asked then-president Viktor Yanukovych for permission to run for mayor of Kyiv in the period of 2012-2013.

Former independent parliamentarian Davyd Zhvania stated this in a video message on YouTube, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Petro Poroshenko really, really wanted to become the mayor of Kyiv in the period of 2012-2013, before the beginning of the Maidan protests. He not only wanted to become mayor of Kyiv, he tried to get Viktor Yanukovych’s blessing for this. He wanted Yanukovych to first appoint him as the head of the Kyiv City Administration and then allow him to run in the elections," he said.

According to Zhvania, Poroshenko discussed this issue with Yanukovych's associates.

"He humbly sat in the waiting rooms of Liovochkin and Kliuev. He promised them that he would be a loyal soldier of Yanukovych and implement all commands from the Presidential Administration if Kyiv was given to him," he said.

Zhvania also claimed that he helped Poroshenko negotiate with the leadership of the Party of Regions on this issue.

“I met with some people to discuss this issue, including on behalf of Poroshenko, and I promised to give them a bribe for assistance in resolving this issue. However, we could not reach agreement,” he said.

According to him, Yanukovych personally decided to reject Poroshenko’s request because he did not trust him.

“It was then decided that Mr. Popov would be the Party of Regions’ candidate in 2014. Poroshenko accepted Yanukovych’s decision, although he was very upset. He harbored a grudge and waited for his chance. You know the rest," Zhvania said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zhvania said earlier that Poroshenko and his associates participated in the Maidan protests solely for the goal of seizing power and personal enrichment.