Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko

On July 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 70 over July 25 to 7,620.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 25 women aged 22-63; three girls aged 6-9; 39 men aged 19-82; and three boys aged 3-8.

Eight people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 13, Darnytskyi district – 12, and Solomiyanskyi district – nine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 95 over July 24 to 7,620.

On July 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 25 to 65,656, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 25 to 1,616; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 27, there were 65,656 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,616 lethal cases; besides, 36,122 people had recovered.

On July 26, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 315 people recovered, and 11 people died.

Therefore, on July 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 315).

The share of new cases as at July 26 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 25.

As at the morning of July 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 27,918, up 1.8 over July 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,952), the city of Kyiv (7,690), and Rivne region (5,701).