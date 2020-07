Militants have violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas.

Joint Forces Operation Commander, Volodymyr Kravchenko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, the enemy opened fire at a unit of the 36th marine brigade between 12:00 a.m. and 12:45 a.m.,” said Kravchenko.

He noted that the Ukrainian side did not respond to the opened fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ceasefire regime agreement between Ukraine and Russia took effect on July 27.