Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases

On July 26, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 25 to 65,656, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 25 to 1,616; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 12.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 26.7%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 27, there were 65,656 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,616 lethal cases; besides, 36,122 people had recovered.

On July 26, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 315 people recovered, and 11 people died.

Therefore, on July 26, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 315).

The share of new cases as at July 26 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 25.

As at the morning of July 27, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 27,918, up 1.8 over July 26.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,952), the city of Kyiv (7,690), and Rivne region (5,701).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 5,634 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,874 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 4,121, Volyn region – 3,616, Kyiv region – 3,548, Kharkiv region – 3,431, Odesa region – 2,960, Ternopil region – 2,773, Vinnytsia region – 2,589, Zhytomyr region – 1,723, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,330, Khmelnytskyi region – 1,059 cases.

A total of 902 cases have been registered in Cherkasy region, 850 cases – Donetsk region, 750 cases – Zaporizhia region, 720 cases – Chernihiv region, 695 cases – Kirovohrad region, 559 cases – Mykolayiv region, 445 cases – Sumy region, 394 cases – Poltava region, 220 cases – Kherson region, and 120 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 920 over July 24 to 64,849, and the number of new deaths rose by 15 over July 24 to 1,605; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 16.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 21%.

On July 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,106 over July 23 to 63,929, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over July 23 to 1,590, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.7%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 5%.