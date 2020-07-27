subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
27 July 2020, Monday, 12:58 11
Politics 2020-07-27T13:02:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect

Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, ceasefire, OSCE, TCG, JFO

The agreement on ceasefire in Donbas reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine on July 22 has taken effect.

In compliance with the agreement, the full ceasefire started on July 27 at 12 a.m.

The respective measures have been agreed between Ukraine and Russia and supported by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parties have many times agreed ceasefire however, the agreements have never been obeyed.

Больше новостей о: Donbas ceasefire OSCE TCG JFO

Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
more news
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days 15:25
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
more news
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days 15:25
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok