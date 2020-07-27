Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect

The agreement on ceasefire in Donbas reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine on July 22 has taken effect.

In compliance with the agreement, the full ceasefire started on July 27 at 12 a.m.

The respective measures have been agreed between Ukraine and Russia and supported by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parties have many times agreed ceasefire however, the agreements have never been obeyed.