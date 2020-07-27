subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points
27 July 2020, Monday, 11:20 19
World 2020-07-27T16:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points

Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points

Тимофей Борзенко
Pakistan, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Eid Ul Azha
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway. Photo by lickr.com
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway. Photo by lickr.com

The Islamabad administration has decided to shut Murree Expressway, Margalla, Public Parks, Tourist Points, Picnic Spots, Hill Stations and Hotels, etc in the Capital City from July 27 till Eid Ul Azha Holidays in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

Eid Ul Azha will be celebrated across the Country on August 1 whereas the federal government has announced three holidays from July 31 to August 2, 2020.

In a statement on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat appealed to the people not to venture out for the time being.

Earlier on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that the number of people battling with the Coronavirus in the Federal Capital has reduced to 2,400.

Hamza Shafqaat said that full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 made it possible.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad further said that 1,915 tests were conducted on July 25 to diagnose the virus, which found 20 persons positive.

Furthermore, he apprised that in the ICT, a total of 178,421 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, as per the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), 14,884 people have been infected by the Coronavirus in Islamabad to date, 164 have died of it while 12,253 have recovered.

Больше новостей о: Pakistan Coronavirus COVID-19 Islamabad Islamic Republic of Pakistan Eid Ul Azha

8,739 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan...
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Pakistan marks next anniversary of large-scale ope...
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 70 To 7,690 On July 26 – Klitschko 13:16
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
more news
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days 15:25
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
more news
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days 15:25
Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points 11:20
Agreement On Ceasefire In Donbas Takes Effect 12:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC 13:04
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In Donbas 13:14
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 12.3% To 807 On July 26, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 26.7% To 11 – NSDC
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok