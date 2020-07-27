Islamabad admin shuts Murree expressway, parks, and tourist points

The Islamabad administration has decided to shut Murree Expressway, Margalla, Public Parks, Tourist Points, Picnic Spots, Hill Stations and Hotels, etc in the Capital City from July 27 till Eid Ul Azha Holidays in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) informed.

Eid Ul Azha will be celebrated across the Country on August 1 whereas the federal government has announced three holidays from July 31 to August 2, 2020.

In a statement on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat appealed to the people not to venture out for the time being.

Earlier on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that the number of people battling with the Coronavirus in the Federal Capital has reduced to 2,400.

Hamza Shafqaat said that full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 made it possible.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad further said that 1,915 tests were conducted on July 25 to diagnose the virus, which found 20 persons positive.

Furthermore, he apprised that in the ICT, a total of 178,421 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, as per the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), 14,884 people have been infected by the Coronavirus in Islamabad to date, 164 have died of it while 12,253 have recovered.