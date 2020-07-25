subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days
25 July 2020, Saturday, 15:25 16
Economy 2020-07-25T18:30:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days

Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days

Таня Герасимова
NBU, dismissal, National Bank of Ukraine, Oleh Churii

In the coming days, it is planned to dismiss another deputy head of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian News Agency, on Wednesday, July 29, Roman Borysenko, who is responsible for the financial and administrative block of the National Bank, will be dismissed.

Dismissal on the proposal of the head of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, may take place at an extraordinary meeting of the NBU Council, according to the publication of journalist Yurii Doschatov, "Personnel changes continue: What awaits the board of the National Bank?"

The publication also notes that for more than six months there has been an investigation into the administrative expenses of the National Bank in 2019.

“There are questions that Borysenko (during the investigation - ed.) cannot answer,” an interlocutor who is familiar with the process told the agency. He also noted that the IMF is aware of this investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the National Bank at a meeting on July 22, 2020 appointed Yurii Heletii as Deputy Head of the National Bank instead of Oleh Churii, who from July 23, 2020 will terminate his powers as Deputy Head of the NBU due to the end of his term of office.

Also, on July 1, Yakiv Smolii submitted a letter of resignation of his own free will from the post of the Head of the National Bank.

In the meantime, the National Bank transfers some of its employees to labor contracts so that the new head cannot dismiss them.

Больше новостей о: NBU dismissal National Bank of Ukraine Oleh Churii

NBU Improves Forecast Of Inflation Growth From 6% ...
Rada Relieves Terentiev Of Post Of Antimonopoly Co...
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deput...
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head In...
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents
News
Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days 15:25
Naftogaz Announces Tender For Printing Annual Report For 2019 For UAH 353,900 18:30
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents 18:26
USPA Announces Tender For Delphi Tanker Removal From Odesa Seaport Water Area For UAH 24.7 Million 18:22
Zelenskyy's June Salary UAH 28,000 18:18
more news
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents 18:26
EU Provides EUR 1.2 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine 17:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 30 To 3,421 On July 23 12:44
Cabinet Distributes UAH 66 Billion From Anti-Covid-19 Fund 12:51
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:03
more news
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For USD 2 Billion 12:34
Cabinet Distributes UAH 66 Billion From Anti-Covid-19 Fund 12:51
Naftogaz Announces Tender For Printing Annual Report For 2019 For UAH 353,900 18:30
Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest 17:37
NBU Improves Forecast Of Inflation Growth From 6% To 4.7% In 2020 17:49
more news
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok