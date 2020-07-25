Another NBU Deputy Head Will Be Dismissed In Coming Days

In the coming days, it is planned to dismiss another deputy head of the board of the National Bank of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian News Agency, on Wednesday, July 29, Roman Borysenko, who is responsible for the financial and administrative block of the National Bank, will be dismissed.

Dismissal on the proposal of the head of the NBU, Kyrylo Shevchenko, may take place at an extraordinary meeting of the NBU Council, according to the publication of journalist Yurii Doschatov, "Personnel changes continue: What awaits the board of the National Bank?"

The publication also notes that for more than six months there has been an investigation into the administrative expenses of the National Bank in 2019.

“There are questions that Borysenko (during the investigation - ed.) cannot answer,” an interlocutor who is familiar with the process told the agency. He also noted that the IMF is aware of this investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the National Bank at a meeting on July 22, 2020 appointed Yurii Heletii as Deputy Head of the National Bank instead of Oleh Churii, who from July 23, 2020 will terminate his powers as Deputy Head of the NBU due to the end of his term of office.

Also, on July 1, Yakiv Smolii submitted a letter of resignation of his own free will from the post of the Head of the National Bank.

In the meantime, the National Bank transfers some of its employees to labor contracts so that the new head cannot dismiss them.