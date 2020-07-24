Naftogaz Announces Tender For Printing Annual Report For 2019 For UAH 353,900

The Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company has announced a tender for printing the company's annual report for 2019 for UAH 353,870.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the tender documents, the subject of the purchase is coated matte paper 100g / sq. m (inner block), matte coated paper 300g / sq. m (cover), production of printing plates, color proofing, printing, matte lamination, selective UV lamination, thermal binder, packaging and delivery.

Delivery time is until December 31.

The deadline for submitting bids is July 31.

The date of the auction will be set after July 28.

At the moment, there is no information in the ProZorro system about submitted applications for participation in the tender.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Naftogaz boosted its net profit 5.5 times or by UAH 51.7 billion over 2018 to UAH 63.3 billion, of which UAH 55.7 billion was received from Gazprom (Russia) as a result of a positive decision in arbitration under a transit contract.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is a leading enterprise in the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of fields, drilling, transportation and storage of oil and gas, as well as supplying gas to consumers.