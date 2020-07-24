subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents
24 July 2020, Friday, 18:26 20
Politics 2020-07-24T20:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents

Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents

Таня Герасимова
citizenship, russian federation, Russian citizenship

Russia has simplified citizenship procedures for Ukrainians permanently residing on its territory.

President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant law on April 24 and it entered into force on Friday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, citizens of Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, and Kazakhstan permanently residing in the Russian Federation have the right to apply for Russian citizenship via a simplified procedure.

A similar simplified citizenship procedure was introduced for foreigners permanently residing in the Russian Federation who are recognized as native Russian speakers.

According to Russian law, citizens of Ukraine and Belarus who are fluent in Russian can be recognized by a special commission as native Russian speakers based solely on their application and without the need for an interview if they or their relatives permanently reside or have previously permanently resided in Russia or territories that were part of the Russian empire or the former USSR within the current borders of the Russian Federation.

In addition, foreigners and stateless persons will no longer be required to renounce their existing citizenship to apply for Russian citizenship via the normal (not the simplified) procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia accelerated the Russian citizenship procedures for residents of the Donbas on September 17, 2019.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that dual citizenship should be allowed in Ukraine but not Ukrainian-Russian dual citizenship and not for civil servants.

Больше новостей о: citizenship russian federation Russian citizenship

6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents
News
Naftogaz Announces Tender For Printing Annual Report For 2019 For UAH 353,900 18:30
Russia Simplifies Citizenship Procedure For Ukrainian Permanent Residents 18:26
USPA Announces Tender For Delphi Tanker Removal From Odesa Seaport Water Area For UAH 24.7 Million 18:22
Zelenskyy's June Salary UAH 28,000 18:18
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:03
more news
EU Provides EUR 1.2 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine 17:39
Man Takes Police Officer Hostage In Poltava 13:13
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 13:18
Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest 17:37
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 112 To 7,278 On July 22 – Klitschko 13:30
more news
Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest 17:37
NBU Improves Forecast Of Inflation Growth From 6% To 4.7% In 2020 17:49
Shevchenko Updates 2019 Declaration With Collection Of Wristwatches, Jewelry And Accounts In Foreign Banks 13:35
EU Provides EUR 1.2 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine 17:39
Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk 17:42
more news
Ukraine Places Eurobonds For USD 2 Billion
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok